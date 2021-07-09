Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.27 million and $152.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

