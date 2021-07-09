Global Cryptocurrency Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.00 (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.27 million and $152.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

