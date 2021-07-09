Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

NYSE GPN traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $190.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Global Payments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

