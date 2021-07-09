Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,451 shares.The stock last traded at $29.37 and had previously closed at $29.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

