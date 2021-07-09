Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.34

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 1224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.