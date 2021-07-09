Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) traded up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 143,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,282,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

