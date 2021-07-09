GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0467 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $447,294.04 and approximately $357.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

