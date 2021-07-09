goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

goeasy stock traded up C$2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$161.69. 56,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,156. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$150.91. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$50.39 and a 1-year high of C$166.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.17 million. Analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.0199996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.72, for a total transaction of C$2,201,156.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,694,707.50. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,284,495.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

