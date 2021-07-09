Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.09% of Golar LNG worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $12.63 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

