Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0034

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $17,838.29 and $28.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.79 or 1.00099947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00952085 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.