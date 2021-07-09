Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 633,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Golden Ocean Group worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of GOGL opened at $10.07 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

