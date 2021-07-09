Golem (GLM) Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Golem has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $330.94 million and $14.62 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00907741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00089712 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.