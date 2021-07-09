Golff (GOF) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golff has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Golff has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1.47 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00907741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00089712 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

