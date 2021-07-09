Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 17,849 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,167 shares of company stock worth $228,489. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

