GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,318,037.02 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $2,318,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55.

On Friday, July 2nd, Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $4,620,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $9,903,815.52.

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92.

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.22. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

