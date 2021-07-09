Goose Finance (EGG) Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $1.37 million and $22,005.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.43 or 0.00882628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005310 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

