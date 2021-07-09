Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 4%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.32 and last traded at $114.73. 3,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 305,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,887 shares of company stock valued at $58,011,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.