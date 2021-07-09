GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report sales of $233.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.04 million. GoPro posted sales of $134.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of GPRO opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $87,164.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

