Governor DAO (GDAO) Trading Down 31.2% This Week

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.74 million and $49,336.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00121443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00163584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,800.30 or 0.99716198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00946736 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,817,430 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

