Governors Lane LP Acquires New Stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,000. Governors Lane LP owned about 1.76% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

