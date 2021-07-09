Governors Lane LP Buys New Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Governors Lane LP owned 1.05% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $4,681,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,119. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

