Governors Lane LP Cuts Stock Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Governors Lane LP lessened its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,386 shares during the quarter. Artius Acquisition comprises approximately 1.0% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Governors Lane LP owned about 1.56% of Artius Acquisition worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:AACQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.