Governors Lane LP Cuts Stock Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Governors Lane LP cut its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,748 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP owned about 1.16% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARYA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter worth about $2,833,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $70,983.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,231.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,666,988 shares of company stock valued at $56,678,229.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock remained flat at $$11.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 366,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,123. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

