Governors Lane LP Invests $2.62 Million in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Governors Lane LP owned 0.69% of HumanCo Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $995,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

