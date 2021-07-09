Governors Lane LP Purchases Shares of 300,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,062,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,448. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.