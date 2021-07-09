Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. Graco has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.32.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Graco by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Graco by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.