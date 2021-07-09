Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.09 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in EOG Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

EOG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.65. 35,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

