Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.20 Million in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 612,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 737,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 76,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

