Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 950,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Denison Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,498. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

