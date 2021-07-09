Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as high as C$0.89. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 690,833 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$319.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

