Graphlinq Protocol Price Up 8.3% This Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $459,619.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

