Graviocoin Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00399426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

