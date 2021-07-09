Gravity Price Down 50.5% This Week (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $45,419.86 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gravity has traded down 50.5% against the dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00121262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00165315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.44 or 0.99933099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00953895 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.