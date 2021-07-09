Gravity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Gravity has a market cap of $46,984.25 and $6.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00121141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00163070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,815.53 or 0.99743243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00948959 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

