GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0047

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $28,136.35 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00117659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00163287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.41 or 1.00094412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00950460 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,961,696 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

