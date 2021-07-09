GravityCoin Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $27,361.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00120798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00164857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,804.23 or 1.00037431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.00941823 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,958,447 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

