Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

GRBK stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

