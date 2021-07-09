Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.27

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $20.95 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,875.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.56 or 0.06369127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.55 or 0.01483531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00398470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00148423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00629271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00410246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.52 or 0.00329213 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 77,955,000 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

