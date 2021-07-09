Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of GO stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,060 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

