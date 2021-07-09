Growth DeFi (GRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,063.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $3.33 million and $4,063.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.74 or 0.00028732 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00055300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00904014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,414 coins and its circulating supply is 341,839 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

