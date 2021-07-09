Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.28

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and traded as low as $31.13. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 10,090 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.7959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

