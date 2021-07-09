Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 23,284 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.