Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.