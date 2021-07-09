Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce $222.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.17 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $243.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $734.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.48 million to $738.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $771.29 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $776.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.