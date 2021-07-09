Gulden Price Hits $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $7,969.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00394978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,757,252 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

