GXChain (GXC) Hits One Day Volume of $5.79 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,385,445 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

