H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75.

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

