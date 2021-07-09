Hacken Token Hits Market Capitalization of $31.49 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $31.49 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.79 or 1.00099947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00952085 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,972,937 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars.

