HackenAI (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00118797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.88 or 1.00075806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00948723 BTC.

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

