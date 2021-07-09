Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report sales of $102.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $129.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $414.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $421.69 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

